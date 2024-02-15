Join us virtually!
Featuring: Brianna Arps, founder and CEO, MOODEAUX

Whether you’re crowdfunding, getting a bank loan, or seeking venture capital, you need to be able to pitch yourself and your business successfully. This virtual event shares wisdom about how to find these funds. It also features some of the biggest lessons learned from the founder of clean fragrance brand MOODEAUX, who has secured funding in an incredibly challenging market.

Brianna Arps
Founder and CEO, MOODEAUX
Aisha Bowe
Founder and CEO, STEMBoard; founder and CEO, LINGO
Diana Ransom
Executive editor, Inc. Business Media
Brit Morse
Former Associate editor, Inc. Business Media
Cynthia Loh
SVP, head of Beyond the Card, Capital One

