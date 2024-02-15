Featuring: Brianna Arps, founder and CEO, MOODEAUX
February 15, 2024 | 12:00-1:00PM ET
Free to attend.
Registration required.
Whether you’re crowdfunding, getting a bank loan, or seeking venture capital, you need to be able to pitch yourself and your business successfully. This virtual event shares wisdom about how to find these funds. It also features some of the biggest lessons learned from the founder of clean fragrance brand MOODEAUX, who has secured funding in an incredibly challenging market.